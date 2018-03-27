Survey rates first 3 months of Kenyatta’s presidency high

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27- A new survey by IPSOS shows 50 pc of Kenyans approves President Uhuru Kenyatta’s performance, for the second and final term that has only lasted 3 months.

According to the Survey released Tuesday, of those who approve the President’s performance, 80 pc are Jubilee supporters while 21 pc are affiliated to the National Super Alliance.

Those approving his performance, the survey says they rate the president highly because they believe he has invested well in the Education sector at 24 pc while 16 pc of Kenyans say the President did well in his choice of Cabinet members and other Executive Appointments.

But another group, representing 41 pc of Kenyans disapproves the president’s performance in the first of quarter of the year, largely because increased corruption at 31 pc.