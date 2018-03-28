State ordered to produce Miguna in court Wednesday afternoon

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 28 – The High Court has once again directed that controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna be produced in court Wednesday and barred State Counsel from the hearing until the order is complied with.

While reading his ruling, Justice George Odunga stated that the court will not condone any disobedience to its orders and directed that Miguna should be produced by 2.30pm.

“In my view, the effect of the orders issued herein were to place the petitioner under the custody of this court unless further orders were issued. The issue of processing the applicant does not arise. I have listened to Mr Mutinda and nothing in his submission convinces me that there is any difficulty in complying with the orders,” he stated.

He further directed Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and the acting director of immigration Joseph Munywoki to appear in court in person Wednesday afternoon to explain Miguna’s detention.

“For avoidance of doubt, Aburili J’s orders must be complied with by 2.30pm today and the respondents are denied the right of audience before this court,” he said.

“Unless the same is complied with or for some reason the respondent satisfies the court that the order is incapable of being complied with, the court will wear the continued disobedience and will deny the person in default audience,” he stated.

The controversial lawyer is still detained at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, where he is accusing authorities of confining him to a tiny, filthy room that is poorly ventilated.

His lawyers John Khaminwa and James Orengo insisted that State counsels should not be heard until the Immigration Department complies with the High Court order.

Tension is already high in Kisumu where youths have blocked main roads to demand for Miguna’s release, as his lawyers battle to get him allowed into the country.