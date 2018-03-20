Sonko to appear before Roads Committee to explain Nairobi flooding

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is Tuesday morning set to appear before the Senate Standing Committee on Roads to explain the city’s poor drainage system following the heavy downpour.

Sonko who has been accused by city residents of not doing much to fix the poor drainage system will be tasked by the committee to outline measures his administration has put in place to resolve the situation.

Following the huge public outcry, Sonko was forced to apologize promising to lay out plans to mitigate the adverse effect of the rain.

At the same time while absolving himself, the Governor blamed his predecessor Evans Kidero’s administration of looting monies meant for clearing the drainage system across the county.

The sitting will come even as City Hall together with the Directorate of Urban and Nairobi Metropolitan Development set aside Sh194 million to address the flooding menace in the county and avert similar incidences in future.

Roads and Infrastructure County Executive Mohamed Dagane said Sh32 million will be used to improve the drainage system in the county and put up measures to mitigate the effects of the heavy rains.

He said the county government has been mapping specific flood-prone areas identified over the years in the capital and it has come up with a comprehensive programme to address flash floods.

He had stated that the County and National Governments will embark on the construction of major outfalls and rehabilitation of the existing drainage systems across the city.