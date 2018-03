Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Mar 11 – Six people have died in Mishomoroni Mombasa County after a septic tank caved in during a wedding ceremony.

According to Nyali Police Chief Christopher Rotich, the six included five teenagers aged between 14 and 16 years and one adult.

The incident is said to have happened Saturday night when the slab covering the septic tank collapsed.

A police investigation says the concrete slab that covers the septic tank couldn’t bear the weight of the people.