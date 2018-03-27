Senators demand answers on use of force on journalists in Miguna standoff

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 – The standoff between controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna and the government at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) made it to the floor of Parliament after nominated Senator Beatrice Kwamboka demanded a comprehensive statement from Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on why his re-entry into the country is being frustrated.

Kwamboka pleaded with the Senate Deputy Speaker Kindiki Kithure to direct the Senate National Security and Foreign Relations Committee to submit a report urgently. “The Committee should address the measures the government has put in place to facilitate Miguna Miguna’s entry as per the High Court Order,” she demanded in her request for a ministerial statement.

She also demanded that the government compensate journalists who were injured as GSU officers “battled” members of the press to stop them from covering the happenings at the airport.

“Explain the circumstances that led to the clobbering of Stephen Letoo, a Citizen Television journalist and Robert Gichira, an NTV Cameraman, at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport; state the action that will be taken on the police officers who clobbered the journalists and confirm if the government shall compensate the two for the injuries sustained,” the nominated Senator said.

Committee Vice-Chairman Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi) said he will be presenting the response during Thursday’s Sitting.

“The status according to the government is that they have asserted he is a Canadian citizen. I will strive to bring an interim response possibly on Thursday. I am personally concerned because it is happening in my county and we would like to know what is happening because we would like to see people travelling in and outside the country,” Sakaja said as he pleaded for two weeks to provide a comprehensive statement.

The self-declared National Resistance Movement General has been detained at the airport since Monday when he arrived in the country from Canada where he was deported in February following his participation in the mock swearing-in of NASA Leader Raila Odinga as “The People’s President.”