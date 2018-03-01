Security beefed up at Nyeri Law Courts ahead of Wanjigi’s arraignment

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – Security has been beefed up at the Nyeri Law Courts where businessman Jimi Wanjigi is set to appear to face unspecified charges after being served with court summons on Wednesday.

The summons was served in a dramatic incident when heavily armed police officers surrounded his car at Museum Hill.

The officers in four vehicles blocked Wanjigi’s car and ordered him out but he declined to open it, causing drama on Prof Wangari Maathai Road (formerly Forest Road).

The officers eventually pasted the summons on the front windscreen of his car.

Wanjigi has previously complained that he is being harassed by the State for failing to tow the line, due to his association with Opposition leader Raila Odinga.