Section of Mai Mahiu-Suswa Rd sinks again, KeNHA urges caution

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – Traffic on a section of the Mai Mahiu-Suswa road has been disrupted again after a volcanic fault line dipped.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) on Monday warned motorists to exercise patience as it worked on restoring the section of the road.

“KeNHA has embarked on an immediate emergency exercise to restore the section using rock fill,” the agency’s Assistant Director in charge of Corporate Communication, Charles Njogu, said in a statement.

“Motorists are requested to bear with the situation, which is expected to necessitate traffic interruption which may last up to four hours as the Authority undertakes this exercise within the shortest time possible,” KeNHA stated.

To ease traffic flow, the agency said it was working on a diversion “should the problem persist.”

The road had on Tuesday last week sunk after a volcanic fault line emerged.

“KeNHA would like to alert all motorists plying the Mai Mahiu-Suswa-Narok Road that a section of the road has developed a fault line stretching 700 metres, thus completely cutting the road off,” the Authority had reported following Tuesday’s incident.

Infrastructure Principal Secretary, Julius Korir, while visiting the scene on Tuesday had promised that the government, through KeNHA, will construct a half-kilometer overpass to permanently resolve the problem.

KeNHA Director-General Peter Mundinia has attributed persistent fault lines to the existence of volcanic soils in the area.