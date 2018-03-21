School with cancelled KCSE results may get them after all

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 – Chebuyusi High School in Western whose 2017 KCSE results for 190 students were cancelled by KNEC over exam cheating may have them after all.

This is after Judge George Odunga directed the examination council to within 14 days comply with the law in cancelling the results, failure to which the provisional ones be certified.

Noting that KNEC has powers to do away with the results where irregularities have been reported, the judge held that the same must be done in accordance with the law.

“Unless they initiate lawful process of cancelling results within two weeks they should certify the cancelled results,” he ruled.

According to judge Odunga, the move was unlawful since the students were not given an opportunity to defend themselves.

The High School which was 16 nationally and position one in Western had contested the move insisting it was unfair and against their legitimate expectation.

However KNEC justified its action saying all results are provisional for a period of one year and can cancel them at any point before a certificate is issued.