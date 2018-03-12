Ruto urges NASA co-principals to also unite after President Kenyatta, Raila talks

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – Deputy President William Ruto has called on politicians across the divide to shift their focus from elective politics and work together for the country’s development.

The DP asked politicians to forget their differences and work together to push the government’s transformational agenda geared towards national development.

Speaking during a fundraiser at Njoro AIC church, Ruto who was accompanied by two Governors, 15 Jubilee and opposition MPs, a senator and a host of MCAs said the national dialogue started by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga should be about individual politicians or power sharing.”The dialogue should be on issues affecting the country.”

He said the unity call by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga was a calumniation of what he and the President started at Afraha Stadium in the run-up to 2013 General Elections.

“Five years ago, it was unbelievable when we came together and vowed to unite the country and ensure peace during and after the General election,” he stated.

Leaders present who included Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui and his Nyandarua counterpart, Francis Kimemia pledged to support the unity initiative spearheaded by President Uhuru and the former Prime Minister.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria also asked to be forgiven for his attacks against Odinga.“I know I have hurt many people during my campaign to defend the Jubilee government and its leaders. Today I ask for forgiveness and I welcome Raila.”

He was however not short of his antic as he asked Odinga to exit politics with Uhuru in 2022.

“Raila has done a lot for the country and he is important to the country but 2022 he should retire with Uhuru because that is the next honorable thing to do,” he said.

He claimed that Odinga’s exit from active politics would ensure Kenyans’ unity.