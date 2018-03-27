Ruto likely to lead Kenya as Gideon Moi, Joho and Mutua feature on survey

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 – A new survey by IPSOS indicates that majority of Kenyans at 30 per cent believe Deputy President William Ruto is likely to become a President.

The survey that saw over 3,500 people interviewed across all regions in the country rates both Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and Mombasa Governor Ali Joho at a distant 14 pc.

Interestingly, National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga is also rated at 14 pc, under the category of Kenyans who are certain he will occupy the top office in the country at some point.

His co-principal within the coalition Musalia Mudavadi, whose current status is shaky, has 8 c of Kenyans backing him, while Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua have 6pc rating.

Of those who are certain that the politicians will never occupy State House, the Opposition chief is rated highest at 42pc, followed by Alfred Mutua at 39pc while the Deputy President has the least people at 21pc.

The survey does not, however, expound why the politicians rated that way.

Lately, the Opposition has been rocked by cracks emerging from differences among senators, who have since ousted Moses Wetangula as their Senate Minority Leader, a position assumed by Siaya legislator James Orengo.

Joho was also seen as an immediate heir of Odinga’s political constituency, but the Opposition chief is yet to announce whether he will try his luck again in 2022, when his political rival, President Uhuru Kenyatta exits the stage.

The survey was released on Tuesday.