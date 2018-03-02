Routine workout ends fatally for High Court judge Onguto

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 – High Court judge Joseph Onguto was pronounced dead on Thursday night at the MP Shah Hospital, where he was rushed after collapsing at a health club in Parklands.

Police said they were told that the judge had finished a gym session and collapsed while preparing to have coffee.

He was immediately rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

“He was taken to MP Shah hospital where he was pronounced dead,” a senior police officer told Capital FM News.

Police said they have launched an investigation on the death and will largely rely on autopsy reports to determine the cause of his death, with no foul play suspected so far.

“We do not suspect foul play, but the matter is under investigation and a postmortem will help determine the cause of death,” he added.

The body was taken to the Lee Funeral Home.