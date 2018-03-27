Record Sh256 million in proceeds of corruption recovered: EACC

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 – A record 256 million shillings worth of assets in proceeds of corruption were recovered last year according to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission CEO Halakhe Waqo.

Waqo says the EACC, working in collaboration with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, also attained the highest conviction rate yet.

The 2016 report however shows the National Police Service to be the most corrupt institution with Muranga ranked as the most corrupt county.

Lamu on the other hand is shown to be the least corrupt.

When he was interviewed by the National Assembly Committee on Appointments, prospective Attorney General Kihara Kariuki said he would seek to determine why more proceeds of corruption had not been recovered – should his nomination be confirmed.