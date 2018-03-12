Re-training of PSV drivers to kick off Monday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – The retraining of Public Service Vehicle (PSV) drivers is set to kick off on Monday at the Kabete Technical Training Institute(KTTI).

The training sessions are geared towards testing driver’s attitude and basically the simple things they ignore while driving on the road such as etiquette.

The National Transport and Safety Authority last year released a new curriculum for training and testing of drivers that provides that before issuing a license, trainees must undergo 24-160 hours of training, depending on category of license.

Some of the units to be covered under the new curriculum are vehicle controls, vehicle construction, space management, and communication on the road.

Others are adverse driving conditions, customer care, emergency procedures and self-inspection of vehicles.