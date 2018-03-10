Raila’s meet with Uhuru was not sanctioned by NASA – Mudavadi

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Mar 10 – NASA co-principal and Amani National Congress Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi has distanced himself from resolutions reached at Friday’s meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA Leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking after meeting party delegates in Mombasa, Mudavadi described the deal, which has been welcomed by local and international political players as an agreement between two individuals.

“The meeting was between two individuals and it does not bear the imprint of NASA Summit as it ought to be. NASA advocates for an all-inclusive national dialogue on the well-being of all Kenyans and not a deal between two people,” he said.

“The MoU signed yesterday [Friday] does not mention NASA, including the signing off part. The two personally committed to each other and not Kenyans.”

He reiterated that he and his co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Moses Wetangula (Ford-K) were neither aware, nor invited for the meeting at Harambee House

The ANC leader said the talks, which caught many by surprise do not mean the all-inclusive structured dialogue that NASA has been pushing for.

“NASA is an idea owned by Kenyans which will survive and outlive any one individual,” the Amani National Congress leader said.

Mudavadi said: “I hope the shaking of hands wasn’t a PR prank to hoodwink Kenyans in anticipation of US Secretary of State Rex Tillers on visit.”

Meanwhile, Thirdway Alliance Party Leader Ekuru Aukot says the move by the two leaders will help guide the national conversation on issues affecting Kenyans.

Odinga and Kenyatta met at Harambee House on Friday and issued a joint statement, where they said they would work together in the best interest for Kenyans.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga are the two leaders who symbolise the many ways in which the country has gone full circle in its divisions. They were witness to the unity and hope that was followed by discord and division,” read a statement issued by the two.

“Kenya is witnessing a continued deterioration of relationships between ethnic communities and political formations. These relationships are too often characterised by aggressive antagonism and competition. A strong nation cannot develop in this way. President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga are standing together to urge every Kenyan, every political leader and formation to compete without using ethnic profiling or by promoting disdain for any group,” added the statement.