Raila should not enjoy Easter as I suffer, Miguna says

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31- Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna has accused NASA leader Raila Odinga of not doing enough to secure his release since his arrival in the country on Monday and subsequent re-deportation Wednesday.

Though Odinga went to the airport on the day Miguna arrived, he feels the Opposition leader who recently shook hands with President Uhuru Kenyatta has done little to have the current stalemate expeditiously resolved.

This, he says is despite his crucial role on January 30, when Odinga was sworn in as the people’s president under his signatory, marking the genesis of his woes with the authorities.

Miguna is still holed up at Dubai International Airport, where he has resisted attempts to take him to Canada and has vowed to only board a flight back to Nairobi.

“Demand that Raila Odinga cannot and should not be enjoying Easter abroad and dining with the tyrants when the person who swore him in as The People’s President is being “murdered” by those who stole his election and who have killed and maimed his supporters,” reads a statement he posted on his social media platforms on Saturday.

He said: “I need to be liberated from Dubai, given a safe and secure passage and entry into my country of birth, Kenya without any further delay. A Kenyan born citizen cannot be denied entry into his country of birth. I have never renounced my citizenship. The courts have upheld and recognized my citizenship.”

But human rights defender has since said his refusal to surrender Canadian travel documents at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport complicated his entry to the country.

On Thursday, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights called on lawyers representing Miguna to advise him to use his Canadian passport to gain entry into the country.

The Commission Chairman Kagwiria Mbogoria says they expected Miguna, the self-declared General of the National Revolutionary Movement, to use his Canadian documents and have his day in court while in the country.

“I was disappointed with Miguna because the court order had allowed him to use his Canadian passport to gain entry in the country. He adamantly refused to use the papers he had used to travel with and his refusal really also boggled us also…” the Chairman of the state-sponsored Commission said on Thursday during a press briefing at their offices.

Mbogoria revealed that Miguna, “was a bit boisterous at the immigration desk. He did push around some immigration officers and forced his way to the baggage collection area. That was in breach of the immigration regulations.”

“You cannot make an entry from a foreign country, even as a Kenyan, with a national identity. There are certain regulations, and we are not all above the law.”

Even with that, she said the Kenyan authorities wrongly deported him to Canada on February 6 and would have processed his travel documents prior his arrival from Canada.