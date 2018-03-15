Raila co-principals to communicate party positions on pact with Uhuru

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 – The positions of the National Super Alliance affiliate parties Amani National Congress, the Wiper Democratic Movement and Ford Kenya will on Thursday jointly communicate their positions on the partnership entered into by co-principal Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The three party leaders that are Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula met their elected representatives on Thursday morning, to reach a consensus.

Odinga held his meeting with the Orange Democratic Movement’s elected leaders on Tuesday when they supported the partnership.

On Wednesday, Musyoka voiced his support for dialogue aimed at unifying Kenya’s diverse communities.

Stating that by entering an agreement with President Kenyatta, Odinga as the NASA “captain” had already made the decision for them.

He was however categorical that “NASA will remain NASA” to mean the Opposition.

He also sought audience with President Kenyatta who is currently away on official business.