Questions linger as murdered student leader buried

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – Meru University Student leader Evans Njoroge was to be laid to rest on Thursday following his killing during a peaceful protest against the institution’ administration.

He was shot dead at close range allegedly by a police officer, according to a report by the Government Pathologist while leading other students in protesting increased school fees, but more than a week later, no one has been held culpable leading to a massive public outcry.

Rights group have called for the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for his murder, which Amnesty Kenya says violates the freedom of peaceful assembly guaranteed under Article 37 of the Kenyan Constitution.

“Family and friends mourn following the brutal killing of Evans during a peaceful protest. A swift arrest and prosecution of those responsible for his murder will bring,”

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has since sent the University Vice-Chancellor Prof Japheth Magambo on terminal leave following Njoroge’s murder.

The burial ceremony is being held in Longonot area within Nakuru County.

Hundreds of students from various universities have thronged the burial.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority is probing the murder.