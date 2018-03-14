Public invited to submit memoranda on Attorney General nominee Kihara Kariuki

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – The National Assembly is seeking public views on the suitability of the nominee to the Attorney General’s post Kihara Kariuki.

This comes a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta sent Kariuki’s name to Parliament as he seeks to replace Githu Muigai who quit office last month.

In an advert in the local dailies, Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai stated that “representations may be submitted through written statements on or before Wednesday next week.”

The Assembly’s Committee on Appointments is expected to conduct his approval hearings the following day on Thursday after which his name shall be forwarded to the President for a formal appointment.

“Pursuant to provisions of Article 118 of the Constitution of Kenya and Section 6(4) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, 2011, the general public is hereby notified that the Committee on Appointments shall conduct the vetting of the said nominee on Thursday March 22 at 10am in the mini-chamber on 1st floor, County Hall, Parliament Buildings,” Sialai stated.

He stated that Kihara should appear before the Committee with the original copy of his identity card, academic and professional certificates, clearance certificates from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).