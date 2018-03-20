President Kenyatta witnesses swearing-in of new Solicitor General

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – President Uhuru Kenyatta Tuesday witnessed the swearing-in of Kennedy Ogeto as the new Solicitor General after he was vetted and approved by the National Assembly.

The brief swearing-in ceremony was conducted by Head of Public Service, Mr Joseph Kinyua, at State House, Nairobi.

As a commitment to the fight against corruption and to ensure that Kenyans receive efficient and effective services, Mr Ogeto signed two oaths that bind him to higher standards of integrity and fidelity to the law.

The first pledge signed by the new Solicitor General was on general leadership and integrity while the second was an accountability pledge.