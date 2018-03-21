President Kenyatta travels to Kigali for signing of FTA

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 — President Uhuru Kenyatta this morning traveled to Kigali, Rwanda, where he will join other African leaders in the signing of an agreement that will create a continental free trade area.

The Heads of State and Government will gather in Rwanda to sign the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) which is expected to increase intra-Africa trade above its current low level.

The trade pact is expected to spur economic growth, industrialisation, improved infrastructure development and business diversification.

The trade agreement also deals with non-tariff barriers, technical obstacles to trade and customs procedures. The agreement also creates a framework to deal with transit issues between countries.

Deputy President William Ruto was at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to see off the Head of State.

The plane carrying the President departed from the airport shortly before 8am.