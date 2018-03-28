President Kenyatta says new training curriculum readies police for modern challenges

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 28 — President Uhuru Kenyatta today commended the police force for reviewing its training curriculum to incorporate modern security challenges including cyber crime and counterfeits.

He said the new basic recruits training curriculum will help police officers respond better to contemporary crimes such as transnational security challenges.

The President said these crimes were not a preserve for Kenya but a global challenge hence the need to equip security agencies with new skills.

For the country to protect itself better, said President Kenyatta, there is need to engage in a paradigm shift from the way we train our security agencies so that they can have the requisite skills to discharge their duties.

The Head of State spoke during the passing out parade of 1991 General Service Unit recruits at the GSU training school, Embakasi.

“The new curriculum empowers you to face such challenges as counterfeiters, cybercrime, and a whole set of transnational crimes, ” President Kenyatta told the recruits who have undergone nine months of rigorous training.

The new curriculum dubbed the “lioness model” subjects the recruits to intense Police and Paramilitary Training on various subjects such as Counter Violent Extremism, Organized Crime, Cross Cultural and Diversity Policing, National Security, Public Safety and Security among others.

The President urged the police force to hasten the processes of reviewing other courses of the force besides the Basic Curriculum.

He said the government will continue to improve the terms and conditions of service and housing for the officers even as it continues with the modernization program of the force.

The President said police officers have to-date been provided with a comprehensive Medical and Group Life Insurance covers- which have become key motivating factors for officers who used to worry about medical expenses or loss of income suffered in the line of duty.

President Kenyatta termed the Big Four Agenda as the country’s most transformative plan which, when successfully implemented, will see the lives of Kenyans significantly improved.

“But, I must emphasize, none of these things will happen if we cannot protect Kenyans and their property”, he said.

The Head of State said security is perhaps the most important enabler for real development to occur adding that the government will give every support to the police in their mission to serve and protect Kenyans.

Congratulating the new recruits, President Kenyatta asked the officers to live to the proud tradition of the GSU which goes back to 1972 when the first 125 officers graduated.

Inspector General Joseph Boinnet said the revised curriculum addresses itself to the security challenges of the 21st century.

Others who spoke at the graduation ceremony included Cabinet Secretary for Interior, Dr Fred Matiang’i and Deputy Inspector General, Kenya Police Service, Edward Njoroge.