President Kenyatta holds rare talks with Raila

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is currently holding talks with NASA leader Raila Odinga at his Harambee House office here in Nairobi.

A media dispatch sent out from State House only indicated that the president will be addressing a press conference without any more details.

Reporters at Harambee House however, however confirmed that Odinga is there and are now waiting for the joint press conference that comes hours to the visit by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Tillerson is expected in the country at about 5pm and will head straight to Villa Rosa Kempinski to address a press conference.

Officials say his trip is mainly centered on ways to counter terrorism, advance peace and security, promote good governance, and spur mutually beneficial trade and investment.

Tillerson’s Africa visit includes Chad, Djibouti, Ethiopia and Nigeria.