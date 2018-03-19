President Kenyatta back in Nairobi after State visit to Cuba

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – President Uhuru Kenyatta jetted back into the country Monday morning after a landmark State visit to Cuba that steered bilateral relations and cooperation between Kenya and the Caribbean nation to a new level.

The visit focused on trade, heritage and, mainly, health which forms one of the key pillars of the Big Four agenda.

President Kenyatta particularly used the visit to get back on track a wide range of health agreements signed earlier but never implemented.

This has paved the way for Kenya to bring in 100 medical specialists – with each county getting at least two – and dispatch 50 doctors to Cuba for specialised training.

The President and his delegation arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport aboard a Kenya Airways commercial scheduled flight shortly before 7am.

He was received by Deputy President William Ruto, Chief of Defence of Forces General Samson Mwathethe and Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko among others.

Thereafter, President Kenyatta inspected a colourful guard of honour mounted by a detachment of the Kenya Air Force.