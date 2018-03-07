Police place Sh1mn bounty on mastermind of Mt Elgon killings

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 – Police have placed a Sh1 million bounty on the mastermind of the latest wave of killings in Mount Elgon area of Bungoma County.

The suspect, Timothy Kiptanui Kitai alias Cheparkach, is believed to be behind the indiscriminate killings, especially in Cheptais sub-county, where the government imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew Tuesday.

Authorities have urged members of the public to provide information that may lead to his arrest.

“Let’s all work together in the fight against crime,” police pleaded.

Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.

On Tuesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi gazetted Cheptais sub-county as a troubled area, leading way for a massive crackdown on suspected members of the criminal gang, which is responsible for tens of killings in the area.

“We shall deal with them. We cannot be having a section of this great country with violence,” he asserted.

The meeting also attended by Inspector General of police Joseph Boinnet and local security authorities saw locals pour out their hearts, in the hope their pain will be no more.

According to locals, the criminals have been colluding with security forces in the area.

They also say that the gangs have encroached on government land.

There’s poor road network, which this reporter can attest to, which always slows down police officers when responding to distress calls.

Meanwhile, the government intervention in Cheptais has been welcomed by locals, after a worrying wave of killings by the vicious criminal gang.

They say the gang wants to take control of government land that is not sealed off from the public but Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney warned all those encroaching on public property to move out in three months when title deeds are expected to be issued.