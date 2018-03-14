Police on the trail of gang that terrorised matatu passengers in Lucky Summer

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – Police are looking for a gang that hijacked a matatu and robbed the passengers on board before dumping it in Lucky Summer area, Nairobi.

At least ten passengers were injured in Tuesday’s incident as the robbers beat and stabbed them in efforts to get money and other valuables from them.

The matatu was headed for the city centre when the gang which included a woman, struck.

The victims were later rescued by locals and police.

The thugs stole more than 17 phones from the passengers, while some sustained injuries during the incident.

Witnesses have lamented that the police only responded, once the attackers were long gone.

According to witnesses, the attackers who included a lady were armed with a gun and machetes.