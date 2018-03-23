Police name man at centre of MPs con saga

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – Police have identified the man who has been conning Members of Parliament as a former Devolution Ministry official who registered a phone line in the name of Murang’a Woman Representative, Sabina Chege.

Detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations named him as Wazir Benson Masubo Chacha – who used to masquerade as a Personal Assistant to the then Cabinet Secretary in the ministry Anne Waiguru.

“He has conned many MPs through those tricks because he impersonated as the PA to Waiguru,” DCI boss George Kinoti said.

He is aged 25 years old.

“We are looking for him to face charges in the ongoing investigations,” Kinoti added. “We have enough evidence to take him to court.”

While urging the public to volunteer information that can lead to his arrest, he also gave the suspect the option of giving himself up for questioning saying, “he cannot hide forever. It is just a matter of time before we get him because we have a lot of complaints against him.”

Police said they have conducted extensive investigations and have even identified a place in Nairobi’s Dandora area where he acquired the line using an ID card that does not belong to him.

The attendant who registered the line for him aware that the ID did not belong to him has been arrested and is due in court.

Detectives said they had established that the suspect was operating five lines which have since gone off following complaints by MPs in recent days.

He had been sending texts to MPs, Cabinet Secretaries and other high profile individuals at odd hours saying there was an emergency and needed money urgently.

Several MPs often fell to his tricks and sent money, only to learn the following day that Chege was not the recipient whenever they sought to know what the problem was.

MPs believed it was Chege receiving the money because the names appearing on the M-PESA confirmation were hers, forcing her to raise the matter in Parliament last week.

The M-PESA line was registered under the name Sabina Wanjiku Chege.

“He once sent three CSs messages at night asking for money and they believed it was me after sending the cash because of the confirmation texts from M-PESA, but it wasn’t me. I was surprised when those who sent money asked,” Chege told the National Assembly Committee on Administration and National Security.

Among leaders who fell victim of the scam are National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, CSs Eugene Wamalwa, Margaret Kobia, former MP Jakoyo Midiwo and former Migori Senator Wilfred Machage.

They all sent cash ranging between Sh20,000 to Sh150,000 on diverse dates.