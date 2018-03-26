Police modernisation to continue with more funding – Uhuru

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has said aggressive modernisation of the police force would continue to maintain the gains in the fight against all forms of criminal activities.

He said the Government will allocate more resources to the National Police Service Modernisation Program to give the force the ability to neutralise all forms of threats to the safety and security of Kenyans.

The modernisation of the force has included provision of sufficient vehicles, modern weapons, armoured vehicles for special operations and revamping of the police air wing for air support services.

He said the modernisation program has given sufficient momentum to the fight against crime and the funding for it would be increased to maintain the gains.

“These investments have eased the response to emergencies and improved police efficiency and effectiveness. We also remain seized with the task of improving police welfare,” said the President.

The Head of State, who spoke at the passing out parade of 3,984 Administration Police officers at the AP Training College, Embakasi, said the modernisation of the police force has helped Kenya make tremendous gains in the fight against terrorism.

He said the multi-agency approach to fighting organised crime has enabled the security forces to make tremendous gains in the war against terrorism.

The Head of State said the multi-agency approach needs to be supported by a whole-country approach.

“I urge the public to play its role. We must adopt a whole of country approach in the fight against terrorism and all forms of crime to protect our motherland,” said the President.

He called on the new police officers to be patriotic and to courageously take up their duty which often requires them to endure danger and hardship to protect their compatriots.

He reminded them that their role is to serve Kenyans and that they are bound by the rules that guide all public servants.

“As officers of the law, and as public servants, there is a special obligation on you to serve Kenyans with compassion and understanding, and to show them that government is here to work for them,” said the President.

Cabinet Secretary for Interior Fred Matiang’i said the reforms that started under the directives of the President would continue. The reforms also include modernisation of the police training curriculum.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and Deputy Inspector General Administration Police Service Noor Gabow thanked the President for increasing funding for police modernisation, reforms and housing.