Police intensify manhunt after murder of Swiss national

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Mar 6 – Police have intensified the manhunt for assailants behind the killing of another Swiss national in Kilifi County.

Scheneider Hans Rudolf, 71, succumbed to death on Sunday, 10 days after being attacked by thugs, in Kanamai area.

Kilifi County police boss Joseph Muriuki said one suspect has been arrested as detectives intensify their hunt for individuals who murdered Rudolf.

“The victim was killed at his home following a raid by a heavily armed gang,” Muriuki said. “The attackers hacked him to death using a machete and escaped with cash and mobile phones.”

A suspect was found in possession of the deceased’s mobile and is helping with the investigation.

Police said the suspect had contacted the family of the deceased in Switzerland, who alerted security agents who tracked down the suspect to a private villa within Mtwapa.

Family members have accused police of laxity in investigating the incident.

The widow of the deceased, Ursula Schneider, urged police to speed up the investigation and apprehend the attackers.

Last year, three Swiss nationals, including an elderly couple who had lived in Kenya for more than 20 years, were killed in Kilifi County.

Werner Borner Paul and Marrianne Borner landed at Moi International Airport on the night of August 20 and were accosted as they entered their compound by people suspected to be workers.

Several suspects among them workers were arrested over the murder.