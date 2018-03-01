Police holding suspect who drugged and raped a university student

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – Police are holding a suspected rapist who allegedly drugged and raped a university student, before abandoning her in a thicket near Mangu High School off Thika Road on Wednesday.

According to Nairobi Police Boss, Joseph Ole Tito, the first year law student at the University of Nairobi, “was drugged and driven from the National Archives area in the city centre, before she was found unconscious in a thicket in Waitethie area, near Mangu.”

He stated that she was taken to Nairobi Womens hospital, treated and discharged after the incident.

He explained that two other suspects who were involved in the ordeal, are being sought and that they are investigating the drug used to make her unconscious.