Police Commission shelves officers pay-cut plans

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) now says there will be no pay cuts to police salaries.

Chairman Johnston Kavuludi said that the decision was arrived at following consultations, it was decided that in order that officers meet their prearranged financial commitments, measures be taken for their salaries be reflected in this month’s payroll.

In a statement, Kavuludi stated an audit is being conducted to remove those who don’t deserve the increased pay.

“Following consultations with the Ministry of Interior and the Inspector General, it has been decided that in order to ensure that officers meet their pre arranged financial commitments, measures be taken to for their salaries to be reflected in the March 2018 payroll,” he said.

He explained that commission had discovered irregularities where some officers were earning salaries as graduate constables without approval.

“The Commission has noted that there have emerged a number of irregularities in the payroll whereby some officers without the authorization of the Inspector General and approval of the Commission are introduced into the payroll as graduate constables,” he stated.

He added that the commission had not received any resignation letter from officers over salary cut.