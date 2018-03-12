People’s Assemblies suspended as Raila, Uhuru pursue pact

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – The activities of the People’s Assemblies were on Monday suspended in favour of the inclusivity program launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga, on Friday.

The Organising Committee led by Economist David Ndii announced that they would give the initiative a chance as opposed to pursuing a parallel path to inclusivity.

“The two leaders have asked us to give them an opportunity to spearhead this process. We have accepted and we acknowledge it is better to reason together than separately. We are therefore in this spirit suspending the People’s Assembly process,” Ndii read out.

They did however, attach the caveat that the ceasefire would hold only if the programme, under the leadership of the former Premier and President, resulted in tangible gains.

“This support is not a carte blanche, neither is it unconditional. We are alive to the painful history of political betrayal. We know that once crisis subsides, leaders can get comfortable and indeed do get comfortable and allow the issues of the people to fade into the background,” Ndii said.

The People’s Assemblies were launched by the National Super Alliance as a means for the people to “take back their power” from what the Opposition labeled the illegitimate regime of Uhuru Kenyatta.

Fourteen of the 47 counties adopted motions for their formation despite vehement opposition from the Attorney General Githu Muigai who viewed them as unconstitutional outfits and even moved to court to have them declared so.

The People’s Assemblies activities were suspended as the NASA co-principals Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula met to chart the way forward following the signing of an agreement between the former Premier and President Kenyatta.

Odinga and President Kenyatta on Friday vowed to work together to foster unity, fight corruption, promote security, rights and freedoms and economic progress.