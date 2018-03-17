One rescued, several trapped after building collapses in Ruai

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – Rescue operations are currently underway at a building that collapsed Saturday morning in Ruai estate near the Eastern bypass.

An unknown number of people are feared to be trapped in the debris as concerted rescue operations are ongoing.

The collapse comes barely 48 hours after a five-story building under construction in Juja, came down.

Early this month, City Hall and police warned residents – particularly in the informal settlements – to vacate houses marked for demolition to avoid disasters.