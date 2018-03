Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31 – One person has sustained serious injuries and six others got minor wounds following a road accident at Makutano ma Ndalani in Yatta, Machakos County.

Confirming the accident, Yatta police boss Edward Kipsang Changach said the seven were rushed to Matuu Level Four hospital for treatment.

“The accident involved a minibus which was heading to Thika direction from Matuu before ramming into a lorry from rear side,” said the police boss.