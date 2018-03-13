One dead in Kyulu Hills gas tanker accident

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – A driver in one of the trucks involved in the Kyulu Hills accident on the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway has died while two others have been injured.

Police said the driver was burnt to death when the tanker ferrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas from Mombasa exploded on impact when it collided with a truck.

Traffic Commandant Samuel Kimaru is urging motorists to be cautious when approaching the scene of the accident.

Motorists from Nairobi heading to Mombasa have been advised to divert at Emali to the Loitoktok-Taveta Road then head to Voi while those traveling from Mombasa to Nairobi should divert at Voi and take Taveta-Loitoktok- Emali Road.

A section of the Mombasa Highway has been blocked following the accident that occurred at about 2am blocking both sides of the road, causing a huge traffic jam.

Fire fighters and other emergency teams are at the scene.