ODM legislators in Mombasa join DP Ruto during development tour

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16- Kenya’s political landscape continues to change following the now-famous handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and the National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga.

On Friday afternoon, several Members of Parliament affiliated to the opposition led by Mvita MP Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir joined Deputy President William Ruto during the groundbreaking ceremony of Jombi road in Mombasa County, an opposition stronghold.

The MPs committed themselves to support the Jubilee Government achieve its ambitious Big Four agenda, saying it’s a new beginning for the country, following the political truce reached upon between the President and his main political rival.

“We are fully behind this idea so that we can work together for our people,” the Mvita legislator said, amid cheering by members of the public.

Also present was Mombasa County Assembly speaker, Jomvu MP Badi Twalib and Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori all elected by an Orange Democratic Movement ticket.

“The same way we in NASA, saw Raila Amollo Odinga shake hands with President Uhuru Kenyatta, we in Jomvu assure of our support, we shall work with you. We don’t have an option but to work with the Government of the day,” MP Twalib asserted.

He added that “we shall work closely to ensure the Big Four agenda is fully implemented.”

Odinga has received massive support from leaders, specifically members of his party ODM, who all say it is only through a structured dialogue, “that Kenya will address its challenges.”

-Looming Fallout-

A fallout among the NASA principals is, however, looming, over Odinga’s move, seen to some as an outright case of betrayal.

On Thursday, Orange Democratic Movement made it clear that they want to removal Senator Moses Wetangula as Minority Leader.

In a letter to the Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, the party says it wants him replaced by Senator James Orengo as they are the Opposition majority.

Weighing in on the subject, Wetangula said the resolution passed by the 16 lawmakers was as a result of conspiracies and mischief against him and added that he felt he had been betrayed.

“NASA is a coalition, nobody invited me to join. Mischief has been going on behind my back and it is unacceptable,” said Wetangula.

He said the ‘divorce’ if it ever happens, “will be messy, noisy and will have casualties.”

While this was happening, NASA leader was on Friday in Nyanza region where he defended his move, saying it is time leaders unite and forge forward towards addressing issues that have for decades left the country sharply divided along tribal and political lines.

“It is only through dialogue that we will bring peace and unity for the sake of Kenyans,” Odinga told ODM leaders in Kisii.

He revealed that President Kenyatta will be joining him, soon, for a formal unity tour in the region.

“This is building bridges, to get where we want,” he said while urging his supporters to gave “this project” a chance to actualize.