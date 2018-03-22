NYS deploys buses in Nairobi at Sh50 flat rate

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – The National Youth Service (NYS) will from Thursday deploy 27 buses to help alleviate the commuter crisis in Nairobi occasioned by the ongoing heavy rains, NYS Director General Richard Ndubai has announced.

He said the decision to deploy the NYS buses was made to save commuters from the high fares that are charged by public commuter vehicles during the current season.

Ndubai said that the NYS buses will charge a flat of Sh50 regardless of the distances and the routes used by commuters from high population areas of Nairobi.

He said while more vehicles will be deployed at a later stage, the routes that will immediately benefit from the NYS buses include Kibera, Githurai, Mwiki, Mukuru kwa Njenga, Dandora, Kariobangi and Kawangware.

“We have witnessed people in Nairobi walking long distances in the rain and most of the time due to high fares charged by commuter vehicles. We shall do the much we can to alleviate the suffering,” he said.