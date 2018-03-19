Nyeri Polytechnic closed indefinitely after student unrest

Shares

, NYERI, Kenya, Mar 19 – The Nyeri National Polytechnic has been closed indefinitely after students went on strike demanding transfer of the principal, Agnes Njeri.

Addressing the students Monday afternoon, the management led by the principal said they took the move after lengthy discussion with security personnel in order to pave way for investigations.

Hundreds of students were demanding the students’ council be reinstated, claiming the principal dismissed the leaders they had elected and appointed new ones without consulting them.

The students engaged police in running battles but were disperse with tear gas.

Students who sought anonymity alleged the institution’s administration has dismissed the students’ council that was duly elected and imposed new leaders against their wishes.

They also claimed that one student was arrested after influence by the administration after he highlighted the plight of students.

In addition, they claimed students are suspended from the institution if they criticize the administration.

They also claimed that the dining hall is in a dilapidated condition and their efforts to have it repaired have resulted in suspension of one student who is facing incitement charges in a Nyeri court.

The principal refuted claims that the students’ council was dismantled saying all the leaders were elected by the students though she was not able to explain the criteria that was followed in the election process.