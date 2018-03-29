NTSA warns traffic offenders during Easter festivities

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – The National Transport and Safety Authority has advised all road users specifically long distance users to be extra careful while using the road during this Easter holiday.

Speaking during the launch of a road safety campaign dubbed ‘moss moss’, NTSA Nairobi county coordinator Samuel Musumba urged passengers to ensure they board roadworthy vehicles fitted with safety belts as well as to avoid using private vehicles which might be offering public transport during the holiday.

He said as they had noticed long distance drivers are prone to breaking traffic rules and urged them to observe outlined traffic rules cautioning them against drunk driving during this season.

Last year at least thirty five people lost their lives during Easter period.

Musumba said they are working closely with the traffic police department to increase traffic patrols during this period as a way of ensuring traffic offenders are apprehended.

“We are putting on notice the long distance drivers who are prone to breaking the rules. Let them be cautious during this period especially during this rainy season and they should ensure they drive at a considerable and manageable speed. We have also added the number of traffic police officers on the road to enhance patrols and ensure road sanity during the Easter holiday,” he said.

Musumba said they are aware of the roads which may be susceptible to accidents and urged drivers to be extra careful while using the roads especially while passing along the already known black spots.

“If you are driving from Mombasa- Mtito Andei, Salama there are a lot of trucks in those areas be very careful. On your way to Nakuru be cautious while at Karai as well as Mai Mahiu area. We are also well aware of other black spots such as Salgaa and Sachangwan drivers should not ignore them,” he added.

Machakos drivers association chairman Paul Ouma appreciated the move by NTSA on their efforts to sensitize them saying that as the key players in the transport industry they needed to know what was required of them.

Ouma further called on the authority to organize more of such event admitting that most of the drivers although experienced needed to be kept up to date with new trends and new technology which may be introduced on the roads.