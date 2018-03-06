NTSA begins vetting of PSV operators and driving schools afresh

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has began the process of vetting public service vehicle operators and driving schools afresh.

According to the Authority’s Director General Francis Meja, the exercise is intended to ensure improved levels of compliance by SACCOS and Companies.

“An interagency taskforce comprising of the National Transport and Safety Authority, Ministry of interior and Coordination of National Government and Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development is scheduled to vet all Public Service Operators within the country. Its aim is to deregister those operators that do not conform to the relevant laws and regulations,” he stated.

He added that those that do not conform to the relevant laws and regulations will be de-registered as the aim of the exercise is to address the current high rate of road accidents due to incompetency.

He said operators of both public service vehicles and driving schools should download the vetting form and fill it in before delivering it back to the authority within fourteen days.

He stressed that failure to do so will result in the cancellation of licenses of both PSV and driving school operators.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi had last year ordered that all driving schools in Kenya be de-registered and vetted afresh in the wake of increased road accidents on the country’s roads.

Matiangi added that the criteria to be used to evaluate qualified driving schools will be out within a week following deliberations between the Interior Ministry, their Transport counterparts and the National Transport and Safety Authority.