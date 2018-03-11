NPSC bars pay rise for police officers with disability, higher education

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – The National Police Service Commission has written to the Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet stopping the implementation of new salary payments to police officers who have advanced in their education.

The letter signed by Commission’s Chief Executive Officer Joseph Onyango said they have received complaints from police officers who view the move to vary salary payments to be discriminatory.

“The Commission has received reports that the salaries and terms of services for some officers have been varied on the basis that they have either acquired additional certificates (degrees) or that their status have changed due to disability thus categorized as people with disabilities (PWDs).”

“You are requested to implement the decision by stopping additional payment and/or reversing the tax exemption with immediate effect. Any variation should be effected procedurally after the cases are determined by the Commission,” he stated in the letter.

The Commission which is in charge of among other things the welfare of police officers also cited that complainants protested against the move to vary salary payment to officers whose status has since change due to disability.

“The Commission has made a decision that all the salary adjustments and variations based on the above be revoked and reverted to their original pay and designation,” read the letter for the Commission Secretary.