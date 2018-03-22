Nominee for AG Paul Kihara says all arms of Govt must work together

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – The nominee for the position of Attorney General Justice Paul Kihara says there needs to be a good working relationship between the Judiciary, Legislator and Executive for effective service delivery to Kenyans.

Speaking during his vetting by the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on Thursday, Kihara stressed that there cannot be an absolute separation of powers as there has to be constant communication between the legislature, Judiciary and Executive.

He stated that the seeming tension that exists between the arms should be a healthy one, making them Interdependent while they are yet independent.“It is important for the judiciary t make sure that I executing its mandate, it does so according to the rule of law.”

“The minute any arm of government begins to question the credibility or the validity of a court order, then we are in a state of seeming anarchy. There is no such thing your honor as absolute separation of powers,” he stated.

He further defended himself against allegations of misconduct, which are being investigated by the Judicial Service Commission.

“I have constituted thousands of benches. Not once have I ever been accused of doing it under hand. In my 16 years as a judge ,not once have I ever been accused of taking a bribe,” he stated.“My job is to be truthful. Whether the advise I give is taken or not is another matter, but I will not bend the law, not for this position, not for any other position.”