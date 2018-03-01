Night campaigns cost Keter Nandi Hills MP-ship

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – The election of Nandi Hills Member of Parliament Alfred Keter was on Thursday nullified by the High Court in Eldoret.

Nandi Hills constituents will therefore be going back to the polls to elect their Member of Parliament.

The election was nullified after the Judge George Kanyi Kimondo found that his August 8, 2017 election was indeed marred by irregularities.

Last month, Keter was a guest of the State after being arrested on charges of trying to cash-in fake Treasury Bills.