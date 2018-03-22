Ngong Rd phase II expansion to be commissioned Thursday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – Phase II of the Ngong Road expansion project to cost Sh2.2 billion will be commissioned Thursday.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) awarded World Kogyo Kaihatsu construction company the contract for dualling the 2.4 km stretch of road.

This is the same company that did Phase I which runs from the Kenya National Library to Ring Road Junction.

The expansion will include dualling of the Dagoretti corner -Karen junction section which is fully funded by the government at a cost of Sh1.98 billion.

Phase I of the project began which began in February 2016 was completed in January this year.

Other ongoing KURA construction projects include Upgrading of Outer Ring Road, Upgrading to Bitumen Standards of Eastlands Roads and Construction of Access Road to Ruai Police Station among others.