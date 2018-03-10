Ngilu vows to work with President Kenyatta

Shares

, KITUI, Kenya, Mar 8 – Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu says she is ready to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ngilu says time for politics has ended and now it’s time for development.

Speaking during a graduation ceremony at Kitui Teachers College, Ngilu emphasised the need to work closely with the government to actualise her development agenda.

“I am going to work hand-in-hand with President Uhuru Kenyatta,” she vowed.

The governor noted that the Jubilee Government manifesto is same as hers and therefore the need of working together towards bringing it into reality.

Regarding the much-hyped ndegu revolution she disclosed that President Kenyatta had offered a hand to help empower her people economically.