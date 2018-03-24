NDI lauds unity pact between Kenyatta, Raila

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 24 – The National Democratic Institute (NDI) says the historic unity pact sealed between President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga has created the necessary political environment for meaningful political engagements.

Speaking during a courtesy call on National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, NDI President Kenneth Wollack said the international community is keen to understand the role that Parliament will play in making the process of unifying the country after the handshake.

Wollack noted that Parliament is charged with the responsibility of making the process more inclusive.

On his part, Speaker Muturi assured the Wollack that Parliament is ready to rise to the occasion if any legislative interventions would be required.

During his tour of Kenya, Wollack also met Odinga where described the meeting, which culminated in ‘historic handshake’ between the two leaders as “a dramatic positive move that took great courage”.

The meeting came after Odinga met US Ambassador Robert Godec on Wednesday, during which he also lauded the agreement.

The National Democratic Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization working to support and strengthen democratic institutions worldwide through citizen participation, openness and accountability in government.

Odinga and Kenyatta met at Harambee House three weeks and issued a joint statement, pledging to work together in the best interest for Kenyans.

During their meeting which lasted for over two hours, the two outlined ethnic competition, devolution, inclusivity, divisive elections, security and shared prosperity as among the key challenges that Kenyans need to overcome with corrective measures.