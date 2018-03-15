National Assembly approves Ogeto as Solicitor General

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 – The National Assembly has approved President Uhuru Kenyatta’a nominee for the position of Solicitor General.

The MPs agreed with recommendations of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee and approved the nomination of Kennedy Ogeto.

Speaker Justin Muturi was forced to call for a vote on Ogeto after MPs demanded that they approve his nomination immediately the committee chairperson, William Cheptumo, moved the motion.

Ogeto replaces Njee Muturi who was appointed Deputy Chief of Staff at State House.

During his vetting last week, Ogeto said he will push for law amendments, through Parliament, to have top government agencies bosses charged with failure to provide information to the Attorney General on legal matters.

He promised to reduce litigations against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration and save taxpayers’ funds.

Ogeto promised to ensure that the AG is involved in the drafting of Bills that end up becoming Laws.

He told the Committee that the government is currently defending over five international arbitration proceedings that could cost the country billions of dollars.