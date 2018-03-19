We’re in NASA to stay dialogue or not, Kalonzo trio says

Shares

, KITUI, Kenya, Mar 19 – Three NASA co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula have reiterated the call for all-inclusive dialogue with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking in Kitui West constituency, the three said they support a national conversation that will heal what ails Kenyans at the moment.

However, they insisted that the dialogue should not be misconstrued as death of the Opposition.

“Dialogue does not mean we end the Opposition. We are in NASA to stay. We won’t decamp with or without dialogue,” said Mudavadi.

The ANC leader was heard loud and clear saying that the dialogue they need should take interests of their followers into consideration.

“Let’s not suffocate NASA in the ongoing dialogue,” he emphasised.

On the other hand Musyoka insisted he supports any national dialogue meant to develop Kenya.

The three spoke in Kitui West as they drummed up support for Edith Vethi Nyenze, widow to the late Francis Nyenze ahead of the upcoming by-election.