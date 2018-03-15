NASA ‘minorities’ threaten to break ranks over Raila presumption

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 – Legislators drawn from the National Super Alliance have called for inclusive dialogue, following the meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his political competitor Raila Odinga.

This comes a day after Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka revealed that they were seeking for audience with the President together Senator Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi.

However, Lugari MP Ayub Savula who read a statement on behalf of the legislators, said they want structured talks with a legal framework being laid out on how they will held.

“We welcome the partnership between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga as for peace, stability and unity. However, we ask all parties and players to be included in the talks for representation of all Kenyans. All of us have to be included and our leaders included,” Savula said.

The MP stated that the three parties also needed an explanation on what was discussed by the two leaders in last week’s meeting at Harambee house.

“We call on NASA leaders Raila and his team to call a parliamentary group meeting to explain to us the details of the engagement. In this initiative Ford Kenya, Wiper and Amani national Congress demand we have an engagement as NASA before we meet the Jubilee end,” he added.

The MP’s who were drawn from Wiper, Ford Kenya and the Mudavadi led ANC said despite supporting the Odinga-Kenyatta pact, they will not be held hostage by their colleagues in Orange Democratic Movement party.

“We are ready to take up the role as Opposition,” Savula said.