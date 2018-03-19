NASA chiefs campaign for Nyenze’s widow

Shares

, KITUI, Kenya, Mar 19 – NASA principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi are out on the campaign trail ahead of the Kitui West by-election next week.

The three leaders who will be campaigning for Wiper candidate Edith Nyenze, widow to the late Francis Nyenze, are also expected to speak on the fall-out in NASA.

Last week, Orange Democratic Movement Senators voted out Wetangula as the Senate Minority Leader to his, Mudavadi and Kalonzo’s chagrin.

The three Opposition leaders who were left out of the agreement reached by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, have sought audience with the head of state who returned to the country from a three-day state visit to Cuba, Monday.

Edith Nyenze who is seeking to succeed her late husband as the Kitui West MP is up against Robert Mutiso Leli of Ford Kenya who is expected to back out of the race despite coming in second in last year’s General Election, Hannington Mbiti of the Muungano party, Elijah Kilonzi of Chama Cha Mapinduzi and Frida Mutui of the Kenya National Congress.