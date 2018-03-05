Nairobi’s Mbagathi Hospital to carry out kidney transplant next week

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – The Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi will next week carry its first ever kidney transplant surgery, Governor Mike Sonko has said.

The hospital, which is under the management of the county government, is scheduled to carry out the surgery with the help of surgeons from India.

The Indian lead surgeon Dr Rajesh R. Chaudhary will be assisted by four Kenyan surgeons during the first-ever operation at the Mbagathi Hospital, which has now been fitted with state-of-the-art theatre equipment.

Sonko said it is unfortunate that majority of Kenyans have to travel abroad to seek medical attention whenever they have kidney problem.

“It is indeed good news for Kenyans that Mbagathi Hospital can now perform kidney transplants. It is unfortunate that majority of Kenyans with kidney dysfunctions seek transplants abroad, which is costly,” said Governor Sonko.

Sonko said the first four kidney transplant will be free of charge.

Moving forward, the hospital will be conduction the operations on a subsidized cost.

The only other public hospital that has been able to carry out complex surgeries is the Kenyatta National Referral Hospital, which is under the management of the national government.

Sonko said Mbagathi is going to help thousands of Kenyans who cannot travel abroad to seek medical attention whenever they have kidney problems.

Dr Chaudhary said the next week’s kidney transplant will also serve as an opportunity to train local doctors.

“We are putting up a programme that will see local Kenyan doctors trained on kidney transplant,” said Dr Rajesh.

At the same time, the Governor said the Kayole II Maternity Hospital will also be commissioned next week after its completion.

The well-equipped new modern maternity has a 24-bed capacity and two delivery rooms.

The facility is expected to decongest the Nairobi’s Pumwani Maternity Hospital and the Kenyan National Hospital, said the Sonko.

“Kayole II Maternity is indeed a true testimony of the efforts being made by my administration to secure quality healthcare for the people of Nairobi,” said Sonko.

He urged Nairobi residents to utilize the new facilities that have been put up by the county government.

“I appeal and encourage Nairobians to utilize the new facility other than suffer in long queues in other hospitals. I’m also reviving all Nairobi county hospitals and dispensaries,” said Sonko.

Nairobi City County Health Executive Hitan Majevdia has already inspected the Kayole II Sub-County Hospital Maternity wing that is set to be commissioned next week on Tuesday.

The hospital will serve Nairobians on 24-hour basis.